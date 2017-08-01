Halton police search for missing Burlington man

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old Burlington man.
David Musselman was last seen on July 31 in the area of Plains Road and Daryl Drive.
Musselman is described as a white male, with a medium build, grey hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and blue jeans.
Police say he is not extremely mobile and there are concerns for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on duty Burlington Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 x2310
