August 1, 2017 1:29 pm

Halton police search for missing Burlington man

Sara Cain By Reporter  Global News

Missing Burlington man David Musselman.

Halton Regional Police
Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old Burlington man.

David Musselman was last seen on July 31 in the area of Plains Road and Daryl Drive.

Musselman is described as a white male, with a medium build, grey hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and blue jeans.

Police say he is not extremely mobile and there are concerns for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on duty Burlington Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 x2310

