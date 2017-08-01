Tasha Kheiriddin Tuesday, August 1st 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 31st:

Scaramucci latest let-go of the White House revolving door

Global News’ Washington Bureau Chief joins Tasha to give some insight about what’s happening in Washington, and what we can make of the near future.

Democratic injustice? – Lawyer who donated to Liberals becomes a judge soon after

Tasha spoke with the co-founder of Democracy Watch, Duff Conacher to dive further into the issue.

A new study suggests running marathons may not be as good for your health as you’d expect

Dr. Benjamin Levine is a professor of cardiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas and co-author of an editorial reviewing this study joins Tasha to clear up how endurance sports affects your health.

Could we be seeing more flooding in Toronto Island’s future?

Mark Mattson of Lake Ontario Waterkeeper joined the show to discuss further.

Passengers stuck in a grounded plane for 6 hours call 911 – Do airlines have the right to hold passengers on planes?

AM640’s Airline Passenger Rights expert Gabor Lukacs joins Tasha to clear up what rights passengers have in situations such as these.

CBC reveals new hosts to replace Peter Mansbridge

With news of the new ‘The National’ hosts, Tasha questions the future of television news. Sophie Nadeau is a media expert and leads the Edelman Canada national media team, she joins Tasha to respond to these concerns.

