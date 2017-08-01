STARS has busiest month on record in Manitoba
STARS Air Ambulance has had two of its three busiest months on record in June and July.
The emergency air ambulance service responded to 95 emergency calls in July, by far the most since it began operating in Manitoba in 2011.
In June, STARS had its third busiest month, responding to 68 emergencies.
Continued integration with the Manitoba health care system and the new helipad at Health Sciences Centre are two of the reasons for the higher number of calls, according to STARS.
“The helipad has made an enormous difference in terms of reducing response times … We also continue having excellent cooperation with government and our emergency services and healthcare partners,” said STARS Base Director Grant Therrien in a STARS news release.
