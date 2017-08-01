Winnipeg has second-most bed bugs among Canadian cities

A national pest control company says Winnipeg has the second most bed bugs in Canada.

Only Toronto has more, according to Orkin, which based its list on how many service calls it gets for bed bugs.

Taz Stuart of Poulin’s Pest Control told 680 CJOB if you do have bed bugs, you need to get rid of them as soon as possible.

“An adult female, she’ll lay her eggs, 3-5 per day. If you have an original breeding pair of two, in as little as six months you could have about 1,500 bed bugs in a unit.”

No matter what you do to prevent them, bed bugs are random and can pop up anywhere, regardless or how clean or dirty your house is.

“They can be in anything. I’ve seen them in computer keyboards, laptops, furniture,” Stuart said. “They feed on your blood, that is their food source.”

Orkin recommends thoroughly and frequently inspecting the beds, soft furnishings and framed pictures in your house or apartment, looking for insects, blood stains, dead bugs and eggs.