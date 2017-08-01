Possible tornado near The Pas early Monday morning

WINNIPEG — Early morning on July 31, severe thunderstorm activity may have triggered a tornado in northern Manitoba.

Peggy Lathlin from Opaskwayak Cree Nation took this video at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning of what appears to be a tornado touching down north of The Pas, Man. and posted it to Facebook.

Environment Canada has not yet been able to confirm the tornado.

If you have pictures of the area where tornado damage may have occurred, please email ec.storm@canada.ca.