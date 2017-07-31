Spectators feeling the heat at Canada Summer Games

WINNIPEG – With spectators from all over the country in Winnipeg to watch the Canada Summer Games, many haven’t experienced the hot, humid weather that has recently hit the city.

The humidex has been at or close to 40 for the past couple of days, far higher than what Team Newfoundland is used to dealing with, said baseball coach Trevor Murphy.

“We’ve had a real nice summer back home, maybe high 20’s, mid 20’s but certainly coming here and playing in 39 C with the humidity it’s been hot,” he said.

Murphy and his other coaches have been telling players to drink more water and stay in the shade whenever possible.

Those measures have worked for his team and for all the other athletes in the Games. So far, none have been overcome by heat.

Neither have any volunteers, but some spectators have been affected by the conditions.

“We have had a couple of spectators impacted by the heat but we have medical people and St Johns ambulance people at every one of our venues,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Temperatures are expected to cool off over the next few days but athletes said they’ve been training in the hot weather to stay ready in case the heat comes back.