Oshawa man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

A 35-year-old Oshawa man was seriously injured and a Whitby woman is facing a careless driving charge after a collision involving a motorcycle in Oshawa Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Motorcycle crash north of London sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

Durham police say a Toyota Corolla was travelling northbound alongside a motorcycle on Simcoe Street just before 8 p.m. Officers say the Toyota attempted to make a left turn across two lanes of traffic and hit the motorcycle. The rider was thrown from the bike and taken to a Toronto trauma centre where he remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The driver of the Toyota wasn’t hurt.

Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old woman who was charged.