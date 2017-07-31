Canada
July 31, 2017 12:13 pm

Oshawa man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

Jeanne Pengelly By Production Assistant and Radio News Announcer  Global News
A 35-year-old Oshawa man was seriously injured and a Whitby woman is facing a careless driving charge after a collision involving a motorcycle in Oshawa Saturday evening.

Durham police say a Toyota Corolla was travelling northbound alongside a motorcycle on Simcoe Street just before 8 p.m. Officers say the Toyota attempted to make a left turn across two lanes of traffic and hit the motorcycle. The rider was thrown from the bike and taken to a Toronto trauma centre where he remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The driver of the Toyota wasn’t hurt.

Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old woman who was charged.

