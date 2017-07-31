Canada
Man dies in ATV crash in Quinte West

One person is dead following an ATV crash on a snowmobile trail near Wooler, Ont.

A man is dead following an ATV crash in Quinte West on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded near Wooler, Ont., for reports of a 42-year-old man who was trapped under an ATV without vital signs. The crash happened along Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Trail 2.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has yet be released as OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

