Pedestrian killed, another injured after crash in Cabbagetown

A male pedestrian was killed and another person was seriously injured following a crash in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood Monday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street.

Toronto EMS said a male was pronounced dead at the scene and a second male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.

The intersection is closed for the police investigation.

