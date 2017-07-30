Linkin Park filmed ‘Carpool Karaoke’ one week before Chester Bennington’s death

Linkin Park filmed an episode of the Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” segment less than a week before the death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

Variety reports that the band shared a picture on Twitter on July 14 where they appear alongside actor Ken Jeong to promote their episode of the popular Late Late Show sketch spinoff.

Bennington was found on July 21 in his Los Angeles home, and appeared to have died by suicide from hanging.

After news spread of Bennington’s death, Jeong tweeted a tribute to the band’s frontman and sent prayers to his family.



Story continues below I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Following Bennington’s death, Linkin Park cancelled their upcoming tour and launched a suicide-prevention information website.

The rock band had been promoting their recent album, One More Light. According to several outlets, including the New York Times, Bennington had been open about his struggle with depression and anxiety.

The Times reported the singer’s death has sparked a discussion about how the entertainment industry often glamourizes mental illness.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” will premiere in August as a 16-episode standalone series. Each episode will feature a new pairing of celebrities, with Late Late Show host James Corden (who is also one of the executive producers of the series) appearing at least twice.

Variety reports that other matches include Billy Eichner and Metallica; John Legend and Alicia Keys; and Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. The episode featuring Linkin Park will air in October.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts, and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) all offer ways of getting help if you or someone you know may be suffering from mental health issues.