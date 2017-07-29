Montreal Impact
July 29, 2017 11:17 pm
Updated: July 30, 2017 12:30 pm

Daniel Royer scores twice, Red Bulls beat Impact 4-0

By Staff The Associated Press

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Montreal Impact defender Kyle Fisher (26) collides with New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer (77) during an MLS game between the Montreal Impact and the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ MLS Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bulls, Harrison, USA - 29 Jul 2017

Mike Langish/CSM/REX/Shutterstock
Daniel Royer had two goals, Michael Murillo had his first MLS goal and the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-0 on Saturday night.

Royer has six goals in his last four games.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his seventh goal in the last nine matches, and Luis Robles had two saves in his seventh shutout of the season.

The Red Bulls (11-8-2) have won four in a row and five of its last six. New York is 8-0-0 at Red Bull Arena against Montreal.

Royer gave the Red Bulls the lead on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Alex Muyl’s inbound pass led Royer into the area where he drew a penalty on charging goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau – in his MLS debut.

Murillo put away, from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Royer in the 58th to make it 2-0. Wright-Phillips and Royer added goals in the waning minutes.

Montreal (6-8-6) had just five shots and was more than doubled by the Red Bulls in time of possession.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

