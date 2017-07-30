Woman dead after vehicle rolls off gravel road in Lac du Bonnet, Man

A 43-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle lost control in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba Saturday evening.

RCMP said early investigations show her vehicle lost control on a gravel part of Provincial Road 433, also known as Lee River Road. It then entered the south ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.

The Lac du Bonnet woman was the only one in the vehicle and officers said she was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said it appeared she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The investigation continues as an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist assists at the scene.