Jon Jones knocks out Daniel Cormier to reclaim light heavyweight title at UFC 214

All eyes were on UFC 214 at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California on Saturday night, as Jon Jones managed to reclaim his light heavyweight title by defeating Daniel Cormier.

READ MORE: UFC 215 set to invade Rogers Place

Jones was victorious after placing a kick on Cormier’s head in the third round of the match, which led to a number of strikes to end the fight in a TKO.

Many fans and critics are calling Jon “Bones” Jones the superior fighter of this match, considering Cromier was hurt badly while stumbling and trying to regain his balance during the fight.

Jones was coming off a one-year suspension and regained the title from Cormier, who held it for almost two years in Jones’ absence.

Cormier was unable to stand up on his feet following the match: he tried to leave the octagon before the final decision was announced, but UFC President Dana White convinced him to stick around.

Following the match, Jones sent a verbal message to WWE wrestler and former MMA fighter Brock Lesnar: ” Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what’s feels like to get your a** kicked by a guy 40 lbs. less than you, meet me in the octagon.”

Jon Jones now holds a record of 23 wins and 1 loss in MMA, while Daniel Cormier drops to 19 wins and 2 losses.