Toronto man in custody following death of Vaughan man

One person is in custody after the death of a 24-year-old man in Vaughan on Friday morning.

Police say they were responding to the report of an injured person when they arrived at Tall Grass Trail around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Homicides in Toronto down overall in 2017 despite ‘cluster’ of weekend shootings

That’s where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from serious injuries that would later be diagnosed as having resulted from a gunshot wound.

The victim died in hospital around 1 p.m.

According to police, it was an hour and a half later at a home in Markham that a 29-year-old man from Toronto was arrested by York Regional Police.

Police encourage anyone with information about the matter to call the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in Woodbridge, Ont., hookah lounge triple shooting charged with firearms offences