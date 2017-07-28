Toronto man in custody following death of Vaughan man
One person is in custody after the death of a 24-year-old man in Vaughan on Friday morning.
Police say they were responding to the report of an injured person when they arrived at Tall Grass Trail around 7 a.m.
That’s where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from serious injuries that would later be diagnosed as having resulted from a gunshot wound.
The victim died in hospital around 1 p.m.
According to police, it was an hour and a half later at a home in Markham that a 29-year-old man from Toronto was arrested by York Regional Police.
Police encourage anyone with information about the matter to call the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865
