Crime
July 28, 2017 5:50 pm

Toronto man in custody following death of Vaughan man

By AM640

One person in custody after 24 year old man dies from gunshot wound

The Canadian Press Images / Nathalie Madore
A A

One person is in custody after the death of a 24-year-old man in Vaughan on Friday morning.

Police say they were responding to the report of an injured person when they arrived at Tall Grass Trail around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Homicides in Toronto down overall in 2017 despite ‘cluster’ of weekend shootings

That’s where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from serious injuries that would later be diagnosed as having resulted from a gunshot wound.

The victim died in hospital around 1 p.m.

According to police, it was an hour and a half later at a home in Markham that a 29-year-old man from Toronto was arrested by York Regional Police.

Police encourage anyone with information about the matter to call the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in Woodbridge, Ont., hookah lounge triple shooting charged with firearms offences

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Gunshot
Markham
Shooting
tall grass trail
Vaughan
YRP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News