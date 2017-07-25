Suspect wanted in Woodbridge, Ont., hookah lounge triple shooting charged with firearms offences

Toronto police have arrested a 26-year-old man wanted since April in a shooting outside a hookah lounge north of the city.

Two suspects were sought after three people were shot near Cameo Lounge, on Steeles Avenue West in the Woodbridge area of Vaughan, in the early hours of April 3. One of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening.

A 19-year-old suspect, Rushawn Anderson, turned himself in to York Regional Police later that week and was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The second suspect, Nicholas Rhoden, 26, was arrested on Sunday by Toronto police on a York region warrant for attempted murder after officers received information that caused them to join the investigation.

At the time of the arrest, police allege the suspect was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, with an extended capacity magazine containing 17 bullets, as well as narcotics.

Rhoden is facing 12 charges in relation to the Toronto police arrest, including several firearms and drug charges.