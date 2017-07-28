5 Montreal stories you must read this week: July 28

From ancient doppelgängers to learning to play piano in the park and a herd of urban sheep, here are the five most interesting stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Double take

“I hope when people get inside this room, when they see the sculptures and the photos of the people, that they get excited.”

Have you ever wondered if there’s someone out there who looks just like you?

READ THE STORY: An ancient doppelgänger? Quebec artist matches people with 2,000-year-old doubles

Do svidaniya

“My dream was always to win a Stanley Cup and bring it to Montreal.”

Veteran defenceman Andrei Markov will not be returning for the 2017-18 season, the Montreal Canadiens announced.

READ THE STORY: Andrei Markov, Montreal Canadiens part ways

Vroom, vroom

“We haven’t been offered any compensation or anything.”

There’s a lot of confusion for commuters trying to get around downtown Montreal ahead of the FIA Formula E.

READ THE STORY: Montrealers prepare for traffic confusion ahead of Formula E race

Do Re Mi

“I saw this piano and I couldn’t believe there was actually a piano outside, so I started playing it.”

A West Island piano teacher is taking advantage of the nice weather to offer some free piano classes in the park.

READ THE STORY: DDO piano teacher ends retirement to give free lessons in Centennial Park

Baaah!

“The first park has been grazed for a month, now we’re trying to reach more citizens by moving them to another park.”

Urban shepherds are bringing to graze in Montreal parks for the summer.

READ THE STORY: Urban sheep take to the streets of Montreal with a message

