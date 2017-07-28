Alberta animal charity in need of help after demand exceeds donations

A pet charity in Alberta said it has run out of money and can no longer accept applications to help animals in need of veterinary care.

Tails of Help started in 2013 as a resource to provide care for the animals of low-income Albertans.

But its cash flow has already dried up for this year – something it attributes to the province’s economic situation – and it can no longer accept applications to help pet owners in need.

“The demand for our program, since we started in November of 2013, has increased,” said Dr. Jennifer Willans, a veterinarian and president of Tails of Help.

“Unfortunately, the amount of donors, sponsorship and grants has not increased with the demand for our program. I suspect that has something to do with the downturn in the economy.”

Willans said the charity needs approximately $200,000 to stay afloat until its next major fundraising campaign later this year.

“We need some money to bridge that time period,” Willans said.

She said there are potential consequences if the charity is unable to raise enough money.

“One is the pet suffers without treatment. The other is you surrender your pet. The other is you consider humane use euthanasia if your pet is sick. Ideally we want to keep the pets with their loving families,” she said.

The organization has helped approximately 375 animals across the province in the last four years.

You can learn more about Tails of Help or donate at www.tailsofhelp.com