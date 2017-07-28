Toronto police launch task force to investigate missing men in gay village

Toronto police say they are setting up a task force to investigate the disappearances of two men in the city’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Police consider the missing persons cases of 44-year-old Selim Esen and 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman as suspicious.

Esen was last seen on April 14 in the Bloor Street and Yonge Street area. He is described as 5’10” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair and a full beard.

Kinsman was last spotted on June 26 in the Parliament Street and Winchester Street area in the city’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

He is described as approximately 6’2” tall, 220 lbs., with a medium-to-stocky build, buzz-cut brown hair, beard and police said wore glasses.

Friends of Kinsman told reporters during a press conference earlier this month that his disappearance is out of character.

“I’ve never known Andrew to just pick up and disappear like this,” Ted Healey said. “He wouldn’t not tell his housemates and his neighbours that he was leaving. He had a cat. He loved that cat very much. He had responsibilities around the house that he lived in.”

Police said both men were active on social media dating apps.

Investigators said there have been some suggestions within the Church and Wellesley community that the disappearances of Esen and Kisnman are linked with other men reported missing from the same area from 2010 to 2012.

However, police say investigation and evidence collected thus far does not lead them to believe this is the case.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of the two men is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

