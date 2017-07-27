Lethbridge storage company says feral cat shelter removed due to safety concerns

A homemade shelter for feral cats on the property of Access Storage in Lethbridge was removed Wednesday night, sparking outrage on social media.

Volunteers built and maintained the shelter located just inside the front gate of the storage company for the last several years.

It’s removal prompted a Facebook post by Last Chance Cat Ranch Lethbridge late Wednesday night, accusing the business of removing the shelter without giving notice to the volunteers, calling it “criminal.”

The post did not use the company’s name, but Access Storage was quickly identified in the comments section, with many voicing their displeasure.

Access Storage told Global News the company did in fact remove the shelter — after attempting to resolve the issue with one of the volunteers — due to health and safety concerns. The company says the litter was not being cleaned up.

“We had communications with her on concerns regarding the care and well-being of the cats, also their behavior and… safety concerns with respect to our tenants, employees and third-party visitors,” said company spokesperson Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson says the company offered to help pay to relocate the cat home and a notice was also posted on the shelter on May 30, but didn’t hear back.

“Unfortunately, her communications dropped off, she didn’t any longer respond to our communications,” Johnson said.

She says the company also contacted the Alberta SPCA for advice, who said the shelter could be removed because feral cats are capable of finding a new home.

Alberta SPCA communications officer Roland Line confirmed that conversation Thursday, adding the SPCA will be in contact with Access Storage again to reassess the situation.

Lana Shanks, a volunteer who helped to maintain the shelter, didn’t agree to an on-camera interview with Global News, but confirmed the company asked her to remove the shelter and help with the process.

She denies ever receiving any formal notice and claims the litter was always cleaned up.