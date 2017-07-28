COMMENTARY: Wedding? Why get out of your car, if you don’t have to?

It could take longer to manoeuvre a Timmy’s drive thru than to tie the knot at Elope Niagara, Niagara’s only Little Log Chapel, and (new feature) the wedding drive through.

The little log cabin holds a dozen or so, but if even that is too formal heck, stay in your car and do your business at the handy drive up kiosk.

Yes there is a demand for that, says the owner, otherwise who would ever have thought of it?

READ MORE: Niagara Falls wedding chapel offers drive-thru for Canadians in love

For when you simply got to ‘get er’ done.

Many, are those wanting to get the paper work complete before they head to the islands where it may be more complicated.

The reasons are as diverse as the couples who wheel in.

The owners also incorporate photography packages, and will handle multiple weddings and vehicles, including motorbikes.

What started as a client’s ‘out of the ordinary’ request, turned into a nice niche sideline and opportunity for a couple of bright entrepreneurs.

READ MORE: Canadians plan for $15K wedding budget: study

What’s next?

Would you like fries with that?

No word if the chapel plans to add a happy meal.

I’d hate to see them go commercial.