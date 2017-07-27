Traffic
Dune buggy stalls, blocks lane of traffic on the Port Mann Bridge

The dune buggy on the Port Mann Bridge Thursday morning.

Global News
Maybe someone was just trying to get to the beach?

Commuters across the Port Mann Bridge had an unexpected sight on Thursday morning – a dune buggy.

It appears someone was driving a dune buggy across the bridge when it stalled, blocking the westbound right lane.

It’s not known why someone was driving their dune buggy during the morning commute but the vehicle was cleared rather quickly.

Not before its sight generated some mentions on social media however.

