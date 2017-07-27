Dune buggy stalls, blocks lane of traffic on the Port Mann Bridge

Maybe someone was just trying to get to the beach?

Commuters across the Port Mann Bridge had an unexpected sight on Thursday morning – a dune buggy.

It appears someone was driving a dune buggy across the bridge when it stalled, blocking the westbound right lane.

It’s not known why someone was driving their dune buggy during the morning commute but the vehicle was cleared rather quickly.

Not before its sight generated some mentions on social media however.

"Remember to regularly service your dune buggy, if that is your commuter vehicle of choice." 😂 Such wisdom from @CBCEarlyEdition — Jordan Bryan (@j_bryan) July 27, 2017

Watch out for a dune buggy??? WB on the Port Mann bridge near mid-span in the right lane. #PulseTraffic — 107.7 Pulse FM (@pulse1077) July 27, 2017

Why is someone driving a dune buggy on the Port Mann Brg in the first place? #YVRtraffic — Kaitlyn Herbst (@kaitlynherbst16) July 27, 2017