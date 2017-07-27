Justin Bieber accidentally hits paparazzo with pickup truck

Justin Bieber struck a photographer with his pickup truck on Wednesday night while driving away from a church service in California.

Beverly Hills police Sgt. Matthew Stout told the Los Angeles Times that Bieber remained at the scene and “fully co-operated” with officers and that no citations were issued.

Stout says police will continue to investigate and it’s “too early to say” if Bieber will face any legal ramifications.

Stout said the 57-year-old photographer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Bieber getting into his truck as several photographers take photos around him.

“What’s up with you, Biebs? How you been, my man?” photographers ask the singer.

As the Sorry singer slowly pulls forward, one of the photographers steps toward the truck on the passenger side, gets hit and falls to the ground.

Another video clip shows the Canadian singer kneeling by the man and asking him what he needs.

Bieber says to the man, “The car didn’t run over you though.” The man tells Bieber that the tire ran over his leg.

“The tire ran all the way over you?” Bieber asks as he touches the man’s leg.

At one point Bieber turns to the paparazzi and sarcastically asks them if they’re getting enough footage of the man lying on the ground. The man is eventually put on a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance.

The incident comes just days after Bieber cancelled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The statement announcing Bieber’s tour cancellation didn’t reveal a specific reason.

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, elaborated in an Instagram post writing, “On behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that.”

The Cold Water singer had been on tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows on six continents.

His upcoming concerts were to include two shows in Toronto in September and several others in the United States and Asia.

After the cancellation of the tour, rumours began circulating on the internet that Bieber cancelled the tour because he’s “rededicated his life to Christ.”

The Sorry singer has publicly denied that religion played a role in him abruptly pulling the plug on the tour with only 14 shows remaining.

Bieber said “no” when he was asked if he cancelled the tour due to religious reasons. He cites that he just needed to rest after two years on the road.

— With files from the Associated Press