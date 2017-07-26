Midway through the year, crime stats are trending downward
Regina lead the country in crime rate in 2016, but halfway through 2017, the Queen City’s crime stats are trending in the right direction.
Total crime in Regina has decreased in the first half of 2017, and this is the first year-to-year decrease since 2013/2014.
Here’s a look at the numbers:
- Total crime is being reported as 8.9 per cent less at this year’s midway point than at last year’s midway point
- Forcible confinement / kidnapping is up from the midway point last year, with 2016 midway numbers sitting at 5 and this year’s sitting at 8
- There were four murders this time last year and that number is the same this year
- Assault numbers are down 11.9 per cent from this time last year
- Reported sexual assaults at this time last year were sitting at 70, and this year they’re at 55
- There are 5.7 per cent fewer robberies reported than at the midway point last year
- Property crime is down slightly by 3.3 per cent
- Theft accounted for 28.6 per cent of crime in Regina so far this year
