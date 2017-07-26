Politics
July 26, 2017 12:27 pm

Steve Scalise out of hospital after being injured in Virginia GOP shooting

By Staff The Associated Press

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, March 24, 2015 in Washington.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
A A

WASHINGTON – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise – who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month – has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is beginning “intensive inpatient rehabilitation.”

It isn’t identifying the facility.

The hospital says in a statement that Scalise was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has has several surgeries.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
GOP Shooting
House Majority Whip
James Hodgkinson
Senator Stephen Scalise
Steven Scalise
virginia baseball shooting
Virginia Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News