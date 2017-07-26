Trump says transgender individuals won’t be allowed into U.S. military

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender individuals won’t be allowed to serve in the country’s military. He said the decision came after consultations with military experts and generals.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

He justified the decision saying that the military must be “focused on decisive and overwhelming victory” and transgender individuals would add “tremendous medical costs.” He did not elaborate on what the costs would be.



….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The president’s announcement comes about one year after former Defense Secretary Ash Carter lifted the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

“Effective immediately, transgender Americans may serve openly,” Carter said on June 30, 2016. “They can no longer be discharged or otherwise separated from the military just for being transgender.”

“This is the right thing to do for our people and for the force,” Carter said.

