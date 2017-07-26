Bath and Body Works scented candle flamed up and burned woman’s face, she says

A mother from Burleson, Texas went to hospital with first- and second-degree burns after a Bath and Body Works candle exploded in her face, she and her husband say.

Ashley Brawley went to the emergency room after she blew out a three-wick Vanilla Bean Noel-scented candle that had been burning for over three hours, she told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Coverage of candles on Globalnews.ca:

Brawley was blow-drying her hair in the bathroom when she smelled something burning.

She then went into the living room and saw the candle in flames.

In a scene that was captured on a surveillance video, Brawley tried to blow out the candle before it flamed up and “went all up in my face.”

READ MORE: Candle near curtain caused $200K fire at north Edmonton duplex

Brawley’s husband Cody than ran into the living room and tried to put it out with water.

When that didn’t work, he picked it up using oven mitts, carried it outside and doused it with water from a hose.

Brawley suffered burns to her cheek, forehead, nose and lip.

“My face, my whole face was throbbing, and it was burning,” she said.

Candle instructions

Brawley explained that she normally puts out a candle by blowing on it.

But that was not the way to extinguish this particular candle, according to instructions located on the item.

You’re also not supposed to put it out with water, or let it burn for more than three to four hours. Brawley said it was burning for about three hours and 20 minutes.

A spokesperson L Brands, the parent company for Bath and Body Works, told Global News, “we are very sorry that this happened and are taking this situation extremely seriously.

“The safety of our customers is our number one priority, and we are actively working to learn more details from the customer,” said a statement.

Brawley hopes people learn from her experience.