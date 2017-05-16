Canada
May 16, 2017 1:32 am

Edmonton firefighters called to blaze at duplex on city’s north side

By Online journalist  Global News

Crews arrive at a fire near 135 Avenue and 119 Street on Monday night.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
Crews were called to a fire at a duplex in north Edmonton late Monday night.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews arrived at the home in the area of 135 Avenue and 119 Street at 10:37 p.m.

They said flames and smoke were visible when fire crews arrived.

It is not known if anyone was injured as a result of the blaze.

More to come…

