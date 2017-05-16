Edmonton firefighters called to blaze at duplex on city’s north side
Crews were called to a fire at a duplex in north Edmonton late Monday night.
A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews arrived at the home in the area of 135 Avenue and 119 Street at 10:37 p.m.
They said flames and smoke were visible when fire crews arrived.
It is not known if anyone was injured as a result of the blaze.
More to come…
