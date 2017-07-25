2 men found dead in former copper mine in eastern Quebec

Two men have been found dead in a former copper mine in eastern Quebec.

Provincial police are identifying them as a 50-year-old employee and a 60-year-old volunteer.

Sgt. Helene Nepton says a gas leak may have caused the deaths.

The men were found unconscious this morning in an underground gallery at the former mine, which is now an educational centre geared toward tourists.

It is located in Murdochville in the Gaspe region.