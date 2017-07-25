death
July 25, 2017

Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death in Gimli, Man.

RCMP are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” in Gimli, Man. Tuesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to reports of an injured man Tuesday afternoon. The release said the “male has died and RCMP are investigating the death as suspicious.”

Sources said the incident happened near the Chicken Chef at 28 Centre St.

Global News will update the story when more information becomes available.

