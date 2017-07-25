Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death in Gimli, Man.
A A
RCMP are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” in Gimli, Man. Tuesday.
According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to reports of an injured man Tuesday afternoon. The release said the “male has died and RCMP are investigating the death as suspicious.”
Sources said the incident happened near the Chicken Chef at 28 Centre St.
Global News will update the story when more information becomes available.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.