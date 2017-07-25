‘A real tragedy was avoided’: Police rescue boys drifting on Okanagan Lake in rubber dinghy during wind storm

As winds gusting up to around 50 km/hr whipped up on Okanagan Lake Sunday afternoon, two boys who were out fishing in a rubber dinghy found themselves far from shore.

Police estimate the pair, ages 12 and 13, were 500 metres from land when RCMP officers patrolling in a boat found them.

“Our officers took the time to discuss the peril the youths had placed themselves in,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Those officers wanted to remind the public to ensure they are always prepared when they venture out on the water, that they wear proper life jackets, bring a sound signalling device or other means of communication, as well as carry a means of propulsion such as a paddle or oar if at all possible.”

Police brought the children back to Peachland on the RCMP boat.