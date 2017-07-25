Boys in rubber dinghy rescued
July 25, 2017 4:35 pm

‘A real tragedy was avoided’: Police rescue boys drifting on Okanagan Lake in rubber dinghy during wind storm

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

West Kelowna RCMP boat on Okanagan Lake.

Tami Quan / RCMP
A A

As winds gusting up to around 50 km/hr whipped up on Okanagan Lake Sunday afternoon, two boys who were out fishing in a rubber dinghy found themselves far from shore.

Police estimate the pair, ages 12 and 13, were 500 metres from land when RCMP officers patrolling in a boat found them.

“Our officers took the time to discuss the peril the youths had placed themselves in,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Those officers wanted to remind the public to ensure they are always prepared when they venture out on the water, that they wear proper life jackets, bring a sound signalling device or other means of communication, as well as carry a means of propulsion such as a paddle or oar if at all possible.”

Police brought the children back to Peachland on the RCMP boat.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boys in rubber dinghy rescued
okanagan lake
peachland
RCMP
Rescue
West Kelowna
Wind storm

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News