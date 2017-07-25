Trial dates set for man accused of killing Calgary acupuncturist

A Calgary man accused of killing a city acupuncturist last summer will face trial more than two years after the deadly altercation.

Jin Qing Huang, 43, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the June 2016 death of Tiejun Huang.

The two are not related.

Huang, 51, was stabbed to death at a medical clinic near the intersection of 16 Avenue and Centre Street North.

A woman at the Perpetual Wellness Chinese Medicine Centre was also injured.

The trial was ordered after a preliminary hearing in May.

Alberta Justice confirms trial dates were set late last week, with a judge and jury to hear the case November 13 to 23, 2018.

