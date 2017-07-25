Quebec grocery prices going up for first time in 12 months

The cost of groceries is going up in Quebec for the first time in approximately a year.

According to a recent study published by BMO Capital Markets, the cost of a basket of groceries went up by 1.3 per cent in June over the previous month.

One reason for the rise are simultaneous natural disasters hitting Canada, like the wildfires in British Columbia and the floods in Quebec, according to Florent Gravel, of the Association des détaillants en alimentation du Québec.

According to Jacques Nantel, the cost of transportation also means that imports like exotic fruits are jumping in price.

Nantel also said prices are rising at a higher rate in Quebec than elsewhere because there are fewer players operating in the province.

Some economists point to the rising cost of groceries as a sign of consumer confidence as the loonie continues to rise against the greenback.

But for consumers, it just means buying dinner has become more expensive.