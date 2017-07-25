Water main break causes road closure at Bayview and York Mills
A A
The intersection of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road is closed due to a water main break.
The area was partially closed Monday evening when the rupture flooded a section of the roadway.
The intersection was shut down as a precaution due to concerns that a sinkhole might develop.
City crews are on scene assessing the damage and conducting repairs.
There’s no time frame when the roadway will reopen to traffic.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.