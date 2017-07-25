Canada
July 25, 2017 6:21 am

Water main break causes road closure at Bayview and York Mills

By Web Producer  Global News

A water main break has closed the intersection of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road on July 25, 2017.

The area was partially closed Monday evening when the rupture flooded a section of the roadway.

The area was partially closed Monday evening when the rupture flooded a section of the roadway.

The intersection was shut down as a precaution due to concerns that a sinkhole might develop.

City crews are on scene assessing the damage and conducting repairs.

There’s no time frame when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

 

