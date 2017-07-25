Albert Einstein’s estate rep calls out Ivanka Trump for misquoting him

Ivanka Trump may have misquoted Albert Einstein four years ago.

But it wasn’t so long ago that a representative of the scientist’s estate couldn’t call out the entrepreneur and White House advisor for putting words in his mouth.

In 2013, Trump tweeted the following quote and attributed it to the man known for the theory of relativity.

"If the facts don't fit the theory, change the facts." – Albert Einstein #quote #sunday — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 23, 2013

Greenlight, a representative for Einstein’s estate, responded via Twitter on Monday, giving a plug for a book of the scientist’s quotes in the process:

We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote. Here's a worthy purchase via @PrincetonUPress: https://t.co/FdGWkO1qpz https://t.co/eWTUhskgvR — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) July 24, 2017

And Princeton University Press, which published the book of quotes, was only too happy for the promotion:

Don't get caught misquoting! Get the facts on what @AlbertEinstein really said w/ The Ultimate Quotable Einstein. https://t.co/eLw1TgZ9zr — Princeton Univ Press (@PrincetonUPress) July 24, 2017

The fact-check emerged after Trump’s tweet gained new life on Twitter on Sunday, according to Newsweek.

Users tweeted their own quotes in response to her before Greenlight spoke up on Monday.

"Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth." ~Pol Pot — Maritxu (@dislexicon) July 23, 2017

"Seriously, I didn't say half the stuff they quote me for on the Internet." – Thomas Jefferson — Ryan Graff (@GrombarSmash) July 23, 2017

"One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach: all the damn vampires" – Emily Bronte — Brian Lampe (@Ld00d) July 23, 2017

The tweets echoed a recent controversy that ensnared Anthony Scaramucci, the newly-appointed White House communications director, when a 2012 tweet in which he misattributed a quote to Mark Twain resurfaced.

Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. MarkTwain — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2012

Again, Twitter users had plenty to say in response:

"When you cried, I'd wipe away all of your tears

When you'd scream, I'd fight away all of your fears" -Albert Einstein — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) July 21, 2017

"Na na na na na na na nana

Na na na na nana

Gettin jiggy wit it" — Nelson Mandela — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2017



Story continues below It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. – Forrest Gump — Ed Renehan (@Ed_Renehan) July 23, 2017

Trump, however, is far from the only one to attribute the quote about facts to Einstein.

The very same attribution appears in numerous websites, including BrainyQuote, Goodreads and The Quotations Page.