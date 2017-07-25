Albert Einstein’s estate rep calls out Ivanka Trump for misquoting him
Ivanka Trump may have misquoted Albert Einstein four years ago.
But it wasn’t so long ago that a representative of the scientist’s estate couldn’t call out the entrepreneur and White House advisor for putting words in his mouth.
In 2013, Trump tweeted the following quote and attributed it to the man known for the theory of relativity.
Greenlight, a representative for Einstein’s estate, responded via Twitter on Monday, giving a plug for a book of the scientist’s quotes in the process:
And Princeton University Press, which published the book of quotes, was only too happy for the promotion:
The fact-check emerged after Trump’s tweet gained new life on Twitter on Sunday, according to Newsweek.
Users tweeted their own quotes in response to her before Greenlight spoke up on Monday.
The tweets echoed a recent controversy that ensnared Anthony Scaramucci, the newly-appointed White House communications director, when a 2012 tweet in which he misattributed a quote to Mark Twain resurfaced.
Again, Twitter users had plenty to say in response:
Trump, however, is far from the only one to attribute the quote about facts to Einstein.
The very same attribution appears in numerous websites, including BrainyQuote, Goodreads and The Quotations Page.
