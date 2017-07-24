Lifestyle
July 24, 2017

BioWare, Edmonton Corn Maze team up to create giant maze design

The Edmonton Corn Maze and BioWare have partnered up to create this year's maze design.

Supplied: Edmonton Corn Maze
Every year Edmontonians get lost in the giant Edmonton Corn Maze. This year the digital world of a BioWare game is joining the fun.

“We knew we were going to reveal our new game Anthem coming up, so we thought revealing it at E3, [Electronic Entertainment Expo] as we did back in Los Angeles in June, was awesome and we thought if we followed it up a with debut at the corn maze, that’s a pretty fun thing to do locally here in Edmonton as a company,” general manager Aaryn Flynn said.

BioWare is a local company known worldwide for video games like the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series.

Its latest game, Athem, is described as a “shared-world action RPG, where players can delve into a vast landscape teeming with amazing technology and forgotten treasures” on the company’s website.

The corn maze design features one of the Javelin armour suits, a suit a player could choose for their character in the game.

“It’s pretty cool to think when the first characters got drawn four or five years ago, to imagine there would be a corn-based implementation of that…I don’t think anybody would have guessed that,” Flynn said.

Corn Maze 2

Corn Maze 4

Corn Maze 3

The logo for BioWare’s new game Anthem is carved into part of the maze.

Supplied: Edmonton Corn Maze
Edmonton 2017 corn Maze 1

Getting the character from the digital world to the corn field is not an easy process though.

The team at the corn maze took some of BioWare’s designs and turned them into line drawings. They then planted the corn in the massive field southwest of Edmonton before cutting out the 10 acre design. After that there’s nothing left to do but let the corn grow.

“We like partnering with local companies and things people can get excited about and it creates a bit of a buzz for what we’re doing here,” Kraay said of this year’s partnership.

“It’s a bit of everything for everyone and it seems to be a good mix for people.”

The Edmonton Corn Maze is officially open until October.

