Saskatoon weather outlook: strong winds kick in

Strong winds kick in behind a system bringing rain to the north.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a wild end to the work week with 6 tornadoes touching down in Saskatchewan on Friday and a hot finish to the weekend with a daytime high of 30 degrees Sunday, it’ll be a calmer start to the work week.

17 degrees was where we fell to this morning under mostly cloudy skies to start before sunshine kicked in by late morning along with west-northwesterly wind gusts in excess of 50 km/h as we warmed up to 20 degrees by noon.

Pretty nice Monday morning outside in Saskatoon, currently at 18 degrees. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ZlMjLVAJoE — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 24, 2017

Gusty winds this morning, at 32 km/h with gusts over 50 km/h right now in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/PzI1TiGJBJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 24, 2017

After a sunny start to the afternoon, a TROWAL associated with the low bringing rain to the north, which stands for a TRough Of Warm Air aLoft, will swing through and bring back some clouds late in the day as we warm up a few degrees into the 20s.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Buffalo Narrows and Île-à-la-Crosse for heavy rain at times during the day as a system brings up to 50 to 70 millimetres of rain to the area today before it eases off tonight.

Tonight

That TROWAL will sweep in a chance of showers as mostly cloudy skies stick around overnight and we cool down to a low in low double digits with strong winds up to 45 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

Tuesday

We may see some lingering clouds to start the day on Tuesday before we get into some more sunshine by midday as a surface high slides by.

Cool northwesterly winds will remain brisk during the day, at sustained speeds of 30 to 40 km/h and gusts of 50 to 60 km/h as we rise up to an afternoon high in the mid 20s.

Wednesday-Friday

An upper ridge will build back in Wednesday and stick around for Thursday, keeping us under mostly sunny skies with highs hiking up from around 27 degrees Wednesday into the 30s Thursday and Friday.

The work week will end on an unsettled note with a low pressure system swinging through on Friday that will bring in a chance of thunderstorms with some clouds during the day.

Weekend Outlook

We should see a return to some more sunshine on Saturday with just a chance of early morning showers before another disturbance may ripple through on Sunday bringing in more unsettled conditions with daytime highs both days in the upper 20s.

Tara Macknak took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Brightsand Lake:

