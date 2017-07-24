Frustrating night for search team in Vancouver

North Shore Rescue crews have a bit of a head-scratcher on their hands.

Team Leader Mike Danks says at first, two people called Grouse Mountain at around 9:30 Sunday night, “Saying that they were gonna be late getting the tram, because one of their hiking partners had hurt his knee. And then the call dropped.”

Grouse Mountain then called North Shore Rescue to help.

Danks says any calls to the cell phone went straight to voicemail, but pings from the RCMP showed it was on Grouse Mountain.

Unfortunately, they were only accurate to about 400 meters.

Then at around midnight as crews scoured the mountain, the pings started showing the phone near UBC.

“We’re not 100 per cent sure, but these people have possibly got out and have headed back home.”

Danks says there’s no address or vehicle linked to the phone, it’s only registered to an area.

After discussion with Mounties, Danks says crews would go home if they found nothing after one last sweep of the popular hiking trail.

He says sometimes these things happen, but people need to remember that if they call for help, they need to remember to let somebody know if they’re out.

Danks says it might not be the case this time, but this situation is unusual.

This comes at the end of a busy weekend.

NSR called out again for another missing hiker(s) on Grouse. This is the 6th call for NSR this weekend. — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) July 24, 2017

The team had previously been called to two separate incidents Sunday.

One for an allergic reaction near Deeks Lake, the other for a person lost at Drifter Creek.

In both instances, all those involved were airlifted to safety.