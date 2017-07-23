Family friends and supporters remember murdered Burnaby teen Marrisa Shen
It was a somber scene at Burnaby’s Central Park Saturday night when family, friends, and neighbours gathered to share their shock and grief at the murder of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen.
More than 100 people came together to try to make sense of the inexplicable tragedy.
Family and friends led the crowd in a moment of silence for Marrisa, remembered by her friends as quiet, but funny when she opened up.
Classmate Anya Vasick says the atmosphere in the neighbourhood has changed.
“I just… I don’t want this to happen again. Ever. It’s so upsetting for everybody. Everyone in the neighbourhood, everyone everywhere. I just want to feel safe again.”
Sicy Liao, a close friend of Marrisa’s, says the days since the tragedy have been a roller coaster.
“I feel like, the feeling… I can’t, I can’t, I don’t know how to explain. Just, all the stuff mixed together. And also I can’t sleep at night. I feel somebody is watching me, and so very sad.”
Many neighbours who attended say they can’t believe something like this happened in a neighbourhood they’ve always known as safe.
Shen was last seen entering an apartment about a block from the park at six p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
READ MORE: Death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby’s Central Park a homicide: IHIT
RCMP found her body in the park around 1 a.m. the next day.
Anyone who saw her that Tuesday evening is asked to contact police.
