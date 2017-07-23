Crime
July 23, 2017 5:38 am
Updated: July 23, 2017 5:39 am

Family friends and supporters remember murdered Burnaby teen Marrisa Shen

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Classmates of murdered teenager Marrisa Shen embrace at a vigil remembering the 13-year-old.

Simon Little / CKNW
A A

It was a somber scene at Burnaby’s Central Park Saturday night when family, friends, and neighbours gathered to share their shock and grief at the murder of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen.

More than 100 people came together to try to make sense of the inexplicable tragedy.

Family and friends led the crowd in a moment of silence for Marrisa, remembered by her friends as quiet, but funny when she opened up.

Classmate Anya Vasick says the atmosphere in the neighbourhood has changed.

“I just… I don’t want this to happen again. Ever. It’s so upsetting for everybody. Everyone in the neighbourhood, everyone everywhere. I just want to feel safe again.”

Sicy Liao, a close friend of Marrisa’s, says the days since the tragedy have been a roller coaster.

“I feel like, the feeling… I can’t, I can’t, I don’t know how to explain. Just, all the stuff mixed together. And also I can’t sleep at night. I feel somebody is watching me, and so very sad.”

Many neighbours who attended say they can’t believe something like this happened in a neighbourhood they’ve always known as safe.

Shen was last seen entering an apartment about a block from the park at six p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

READ MORE: Death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby’s Central Park a homicide: IHIT

RCMP found her body in the park around 1 a.m. the next day.

Anyone who saw her that Tuesday evening is asked to contact police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
burnaby rcmp
Crime
death
Homicide
IHIT
Marrisa Shen
Murder
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News