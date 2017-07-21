Tattoos and brews showcased in Kelowna this weekend

The fifth annual Okanagan Tattoo Show and Brewfest is underway this weekend at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Thousands of ink lovers will get to sip local beer and celebrate tattoo culture.

“We have 120 artists here from across Canada,” said show organizer Danielle Crow.

Crow describes the exploding interest in tattooing as a way to show individuality and express creative freedom.

“When I first started tattooing, tattooing was still very taboo,” tattoo artist Rich Handford said.

Handford said it used to be the domain of military men, bikers or people from the criminal underworld.

Tattoo artist Veronique Gray said society is more accepting of women embracing body art.

“Girls are loving to show it off,” said Gray.

The show continues Saturday and Sunday with more information at the event website.