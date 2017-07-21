Province sending propane to Churchill amid rail line closure

WINNIPEG – The provincial government will ship enough propane to Churchill to heat homes through the winter.

The Hudson Bay Rail Line was washed out in late May, cutting off the only land transportation route into Churchill and surrounding remote, Hudson Bay communities.

One of the biggest concerns since the

is how propane, used by many homes and business for heat, would get to Churchill during the winter.

With the province’s propane shipment there will be enough to heat buildings in Churchill through the winter and possibly until next June, said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

“We’re making sure that should the rail line not be fixed by winter we are not leaving the people of Churchill at incredible risk,” he said.

The propane shipment will be transported by sea and will cost about $6 million, said Pallister.

However, the Mayor of Churchill, who has consistently advocated for the rail line to be fixed before winter, slammed the province’s propane plan.

“The provincial plan to ship propane this winter means the province appears to have given up,” read the release.

“Why are they prepared to spend millions of dollars without seriously examining repair options?” it continued.

According to Omnitrax, the owner of the rail line, repairs will cost between $20 million and $60 million.

On Tuesday the company said it could not cover the costs.