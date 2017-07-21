Scientists investigate cause of death of 8 endangered whales in Saint Lawrence Gulf

Scientists at Fisheries and Oceans Canada are desperately trying to find the cause of death of eight North-Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

Thirty people, including ministry staff, members of the Marine Animal Response Society and veterinarians were onsite performing a necropsy on the eighth whale near Miscou Island on Friday.

The most recent death was discovered Wednesday near Miscou Island, north of New Brunswick.

Others have been found closer to Quebec’s Magdalen Islands this month.

Experts say the most common causes of death for these endangered mammals is collision with fishing boats or getting tangled in fishing nets.

The government has now closed the area to fishing for the rest of the season.

“We’re also looking at other factors that may have contributed to these deaths as well to make sure that we either confirm or rule things out,” said Matthew Hardy, Fisheries and Oceans Canada science department division manager.

Hardy said experts estimate there are only about 500 of these whales left in the world, which makes the recent deaths so alarming.

“If you consider that we’ve lost one to two per cent of the world’s population in a month, it is a big concern and that’s why the department has taken dramatic action to monitor with our planes, with our vessels, performing these necropsies,” Hardy said.

The government ministry has performed six necropsies in the last month.

“One of the things we think is contributing is that we’re seeing more right whales in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence than we have in previous years,” Hardy said.

He added that the ministry is unable to determine why.