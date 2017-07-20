Canada
July 20, 2017 8:17 am

Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence

By Staff The Canadian Press

Another North Atlantic right whale, shown in this undated handout image, has been found floating lifeless in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, making it the seventh death of the endangered animals in recent weeks. Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says the badly decomposed whale was found off the Magdalen Islands by the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Canadian Press/HO-Marine Security Enforcement Team Quebec
A A

Another endangered North Atlantic right whale has been found floating lifeless in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

A Facebook post by the Marine Animal Response Society says they received a report on Wednesday about a dead right whale, the eighth such case since June 6.

READ MORE: Decomposed remains of whale found in Gulf of St. Lawrence, 7th in a month

Story continues below

The society says it is working with the federal Fisheries Department and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to conduct a necropsy of the whale later this week to determine what killed it.

The group says there was also a report of another entangled right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Detanglements of right whales were recently put on hold by Ottawa following the death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick.

READ MORE: American agency suspends whale rescue efforts after death of New Brunswick fisherman

The society says the Fisheries Department will monitor the entangled whale and consult with experts on the safest course of action.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with about 525 estimated to still be alive.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dead Right Whale
Department of Fisheries and Oceans
Entangled Whale
Gulf of St. Lawrence
Marine Animal Response Society
North Atlantic Right Whale
right whale

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News