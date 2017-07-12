American agency suspends whale rescue efforts after death of New Brunswick fisherman

An American agency responsible for rescuing marine mammals in distress has halted its efforts to free large whales following the recent death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick.

Chris Oliver, assistant administrator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), extended condolences Wednesday to the family of Joe Howlett, who was killed Monday after freeing a North Atlantic right whale that had been entangled in fishing gear.

Howlett had rescued over two dozen whales during the last 15 years.

“Because ensuring the safety of responders is of paramount importance, NOAA Fisheries is suspending all large whale entanglement response activities nationally until further notice, in order to review our own emergency response protocols,” Oliver said in a statement.

Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Ocean has not responded to a request for comment on whether they are planning to halt their whale rescue efforts.

The Marine Animal Response Society, an organization that worked closely with Howlett, said on Wednesday that they haven’t discussed the option and they weren’t commenting on the issue at this time.

Organizations throughout the country have issued heartfelt condolences for Howlett and his family.

In a statement on Tuesday, DFO Minister Dominic LeBlanc, said whale rescue operations require “immense bravery” and offered his sympathies to Howlett’s family and friends.

“We have lost an irreplaceable member of the whale rescue community,” LeBlanc said.

The minister confirmed Howlett was working with federal conservation officers and the Canadian Coast Guard. As well, he said Howlett was aboard a smaller “fast response” vessel when the rescue was taking place. But the federal statement offered no other details.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, nearly three-quarters of all known North Atlantic right whales have scars from past entanglements with commercial fishing gear.

— With files from the Canadian Press and Sean Previl, Global News