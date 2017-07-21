Toronto police 911 dispatch facing technical difficulties

Toronto police are experiencing “technical difficulties” with their 911 emergency dispatch service.

Police said 911 calls will still be dispatched, but callers are being asked to contact their local division for non-emergency calls.

Emergency calls will still be answered through 911 as usual, but police warn there could be longer wait times.

Police said they’re unsure of when the issue will be resolved and will update the public as more information becomes available.

A full list of local divisions can be found on the Toronto Police Service’s website.

More to come

IMPORTANT We're having tech difficulties. For non-emerg, call your local division. For emerg, call 9-1-1. May have longer wait-time. ^vk — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 21, 2017