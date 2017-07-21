Toronto police 911 dispatch facing technical difficulties
A A
Toronto police are experiencing “technical difficulties” with their 911 emergency dispatch service.
Police said 911 calls will still be dispatched, but callers are being asked to contact their local division for non-emergency calls.
Emergency calls will still be answered through 911 as usual, but police warn there could be longer wait times.
Police said they’re unsure of when the issue will be resolved and will update the public as more information becomes available.
A full list of local divisions can be found on the Toronto Police Service’s website.
More to come
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.