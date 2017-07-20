Mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in Estevan area
The Sun Country Health Region has found mosquitoes in traps that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The infected mosquitoes were collected on July 11.
The provincial mosquito surveillance program is detecting infected mosquitoes earlier this year than last year, and there may be increases in infection rates, possible human infections and an increase in the number of pools.
The “Five D’s” to preventing bites and subsequent infection are:
- Wear insect repellant containing DEET
- Drain standing water in and around your yard
- Dusk and dawn are the most active times for mosquitoes carrying West Nile, so try to avoid activities at those times
- Dress appropriately; long sleeves and pants that are made of lighter fabric to minimize the potential for overheating
- Make sure your doors and windows have tight fitting screens
