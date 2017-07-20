London Police charge one man after animal cruelty investigation

London Police have laid multiple charges against a 21-year-old London man in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

It was around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday when police said an officer from the London Humane Society attended a residence on Wharncliffe Road North and discovered a cat had an injury to its head, according to a media release. The resident of the home became upset, threatening to kill the cat, as well as the officer.

READ MORE: London man wants police, bylaw officers to be able to rescue animals locked in hot cars

Police were called to the residence after the cat had been removed. The media release states that the alleged suspect fired an air soft pistol at the inside of his door multiple times.

The Emergency Response Unit was called to the scene to assist. Around 9:15 p.m., police entered the residence and arrested the suspect, according to London Police.

READ MORE: London Police charge 88-year-old man, 60-year-old man in downtown pot bust

William Holder, 21, has been charged with six counts, including uttering threats of death or bodily harm, uttering threats to animals or birds, possession of a weapon, and assault with a weapon.

The cat was taken by the Humane Society for treatment, and no other injuries were sustained, police said.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).