Reverse angled parking coming to Winnipeg

Angled parking is coming to the Exchange District next week.

A pilot project will see angled parking on one block of Bannatyne Avenue west of Waterfront Drive.

However, unlike angled parking seen in other Manitoba cities, drivers will have to back-in to the Bannatyne spots.

Backing in to angled spots is the way many American cities are starting to institute the practice, read an explanation of the pilot project on the city’s website.

“Angled parking is safer for all parties, because the driver or the automobile has visibility of street traffic far sooner, particularly if parked adjacent to an SUV. Backing in also makes it safer for people accessing the trunk or cargo area of their vehicle,” read a section of the city’s website.

The pilot project begins on Monday and will last for around 8 months.

It will add 10 parking spaces to that block of Bannatyne Avenue, according to the city.