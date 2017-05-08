280 tickets, warnings handed out in first week of parking infraction crackdown in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Parking Authority is schooling parents who park in no stopping zones when they drop their kids off at school.

Since May 1, when they city ramped up parking patrols around school zones, fire zones and disabled parking spots, 280 tickets and warnings have been issued.

“It’s going to be zero tolerance,” Manager of Regulations and Compliance Ryan Arabsky said. “We need these spots available for why they are there. The most convenient spot isn’t always the safest spot.”

Arabsky said it’s been quite a large problem throughout the city, especially around schools and fire lanes. Now, the city is cracking down on drivers who ignore parking regulations around school zones, fire zones or disabled spots. These drivers will be ticketed, even if they only stop for just a moment.

Five vehicles equipped with cameras to spot parking infractions and record licence plates are targeting multiple areas each day.

“They’ll drive by and if an infraction is noticed, whether it’s no stopping, no parking or double parking, the officer will be able to snap a photo of the licence plate and the area surrounding the car,” Arabsky said.

Each of those nearly 300 tickets will come with a fine ranging between $70 to $300, but will be reduced by 50 per cent if paid early.

“That’s ridiculous,” one driver said. “Anything for money, eh?”

Many parents who quickly stopped to drop their child off at school said the tickets are unfair.

“We pay all the taxes around here. We have the right to drop our kids off at school,” one man said. “That’s not fair. It’s ridiculous.”

Tickets will be mailed out the after the infraction has been caught on camera.