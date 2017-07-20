Discipline action called ‘inadequate’ for severe burn during cast removal

The mother of a boy who received second-degree burns during a cast removal is not happy with the response from Saskatchewan’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Eli McWalter received the burns on his arm and hand when a cast was removed in February after he fractured his left thumb in a tobogganing accident.

Sheri Wollf, Elias’ mother, said it happened at the Gama Clinic in Warman.

She filed a complaint against the doctor with the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Wolff was disheartened to learn that that the only disciplinary action the doctor would receive was a one-day training session.

“That feels inadequate. He has scarred a child for life and he has to do one day of re-training,” Wolff told Global News.

“That doesn’t sit right with me. That doesn’t feel like enough.”

Wollf wants the public to know about the dangers of having fiberglass casts removed.

Since Global News first aired the story, Wolff said she has received messages from all over the province about similar burns.

Global News reached out to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, who were unavailable to comment.