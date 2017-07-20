OPP identify driver killed in collision of 3 tractor-trailers on 402 in Sarnia

A day after a fatal crash shut down westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia, Lambton OPP have identified the deceased driver of the transport truck that caused the chain-reaction crash.

Emergency crews were called to a chain-reaction crash involving three tractor-trailers shortly after noon on Wednesday on the 402 westbound near Christina Street.

According to police, one tractor-trailer collided into the rear of a second tractor-trailer, which then collided into the rear of a third tractor-trailer. The second and third tractor-trailers had been waiting in a queue to cross the Blue Water Bridge into the United States, police said.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer was pronounced dead, while the drivers of the second and third tractor-trailers were not injured, police said.

Police identified the deceased on Thursday morning as Dannie Faulk, 61, of Ozark, Alabama.

An autopsy is expected but has yet to be scheduled.