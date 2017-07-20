OPP identify driver killed in collision of 3 tractor-trailers on 402 in Sarnia

A day after a fatal crash shut down westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia, Lambton OPP have identified the deceased driver of the transport truck that caused the chain-reaction crash.
READ MORE: Fatal crash involving three tractor-trailers shuts down westbound 402 in Sarnia
Emergency crews were called to a chain-reaction crash involving three tractor-trailers shortly after noon on Wednesday on the 402 westbound near Christina Street.
According to police, one tractor-trailer collided into the rear of a second tractor-trailer, which then collided into the rear of a third tractor-trailer. The second and third tractor-trailers had been waiting in a queue to cross the Blue Water Bridge into the United States, police said.
The driver of the first tractor-trailer was pronounced dead, while the drivers of the second and third tractor-trailers were not injured, police said.
Police identified the deceased on Thursday morning as Dannie Faulk, 61, of Ozark, Alabama.
An autopsy is expected but has yet to be scheduled.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.